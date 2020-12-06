20°C / 22°C
SA’s COVID death toll breaches 22k mark

The total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March sits at over 810,000.

© gcalin/123rf.com
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,645 new COVID-19 infections in South Africa over the past 24 hours.

This has pushed the total number of infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March to over 810,000.

One-hundred-and-four more fatalities were also recorded.

The national death toll now stands at 22,067.

