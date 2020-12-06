SA’s COVID death toll breaches 22k mark

The total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March sits at over 810,000.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,645 new COVID-19 infections in South Africa over the past 24 hours.

One-hundred-and-four more fatalities were also recorded.

The national death toll now stands at 22,067.

As of today, the cumulative total of #COVID19 cases is 810 449 with 4 645 new cases identified. A cumulative 5 565 928 tests have been completed, of which 31 844 have been conducted.

Regrettably, 104 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total deaths to 22 067. pic.twitter.com/Pwxlhs7Ser — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 5, 2020

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize pleads with South Africans to wear masks, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene as #COVID19 cases continue to rise. #MinisterMkhizeSpeaks #CelebrateSafe pic.twitter.com/GI28UfoaRN — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 5, 2020

