SA’s COVID death toll breaches 22k mark
The total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March sits at over 810,000.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,645 new COVID-19 infections in South Africa over the past 24 hours.
This has pushed the total number of infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March to over 810,000.
One-hundred-and-four more fatalities were also recorded.
The national death toll now stands at 22,067.
