Police search for suspect after stolen bakkie hidden under grass is recovered

Photos of the bakkie disguised as a pile of thatch grass went viral on social media after police spotted the suspicious-looking truck at the Lebombo border post.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are still searching for one suspect involved in the attempted smuggling of a Ford Ranger bakkie over the South Africa/Mozambique border after the crossing was foiled on Saturday.

#sapsMP Nelspruit #SAPS have launched a manhunt for a suspect following the recovery of a stolen bakkie covered with traditional brooms @ Lebombo Port of Entry. Anyone with info that can assist police should call 013 793 7382 / 013 793 7321. TMhttps://t.co/lyX936jOUV pic.twitter.com/6NpqsqBT69 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 6, 2020

It is believed that the driver was intending to cross the border to Mozambique with the stolen car.

The truck driver was not available when police approached the care but instead got information that he had gone to SARS offices to complete certain documents required when crossing the border with goods.

Officers then went to look for him at the SARS offices, but could not find him and began searching the truck, which led to the discovery.

Upon further probe, police found that the vehicle was reported stolen at a garage in Sandton on 30 November.

