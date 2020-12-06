No arrests following Eerste River shooting of 4 youths

CAPE TOWN - No arrests had been made so far after a shooting in Eerste River that wounded at least four youths on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Heather Park and the motive was still unclear on Sunday.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk, said, “Four people, aged 13, 14, 19 and 21 were shot and injured. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The possibility that this incident may be gang related will be investigated.”

Van Wyk said police were appealing for information relating to the shooting.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or contact their local police office."

