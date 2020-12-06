New NMB Mayor faces COVID-19, drought, service delivery & corruption challenges

The newly-elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday outlined his turnaround strategy for the Eastern Cape City.

CAPE TOWN - Rising cases of COVID-19, a drought, service delivery and rooting out corruption are some of Nqaba Bhanga's main focuses.

Bhanga was elected during a marathon council meeting late on Friday night, which was marred by several adjournments and drama.

“It's not going to be easy. What we've built in 2016, they've destroyed it all. They've broken our city down. We have to mend that. We are worse off today than we were before with even more daunting challenges to deal with, but we are ready. We will not shy away from our commitment."

Bhanga said he believed he had his work cut out for him and that his turnaround strategy would be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The first issue on his agenda was to spread a public awareness campaign to ensure the public and businesses complied with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

Assessing the city's current financial state and implementing a drought mitigation plan will also be key.

"We have not reached day zero, we have reached day incompetence because of the incompetence of the political leadership in managing the water crisis."

The new mayor made it clear he will ensure housing and service delivery needs are met.

