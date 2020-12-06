GP traffic dept: 14 people dead on SA’s roads so far in Dec

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Traffic Department on Sunday said at least 14 people had died on the province's roads in the first week of December.

In one incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, a minibus taxi lost control and overturned in Norwood. The driver died on the scene and several others were injured.

In another incident, a speedster died after he was ejected out of his vehicle in Edenvale.

The accidents come as traffic officials ramp-up operations ahead of the festive season.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the majority of the road fatalities were pedestrians.

““Out of the 14 killed, half of them are pedestrians. Last night, a pedestrian was knocked down and killed by a motor vehicle on the N12 in Mondu, Lenasia. In another incident, near Everton a pedestrian illegally crossed the highway, causing multiple vehicles collided with pedestrians. We also saw another hit and run where a female pedestrian was killed.”

