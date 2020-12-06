Govt urges Rage 2020 attendees to quarantine as events marked as super-spreaders

A number of COVID-19 confirmed cases from the parties have been identified and all attendees are now regarded as contacts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has issued an urgent notice to all matrics who recently attended the popular Rage end-of-year parties to self-quarantine as the parties have now been identified as super-spreader events.

Rage parties were held in Ballito, Plettenberg Bay, Johannesburg and Jeffrey's Bay the 26th November and 6th December.

"We now urge all the Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10 day quarantine period as per the Department of Health Guidelines on Quarantine and Isolation. We also urge that all Rage attendants test for COVID-19," the department said.

Parents have also been urged to take their children who have attended Rage for testing as soon as possible.

"We warn South Africans that this is a clear illustration that large gatherings which involve the consumption of alcohol are a major risk and continue to undermine our eﬀorts to contain the spread of the virus.

"Whilst government makes an eﬀort to contain this virus, we now plead with all parents to also exercise their parental prerogative and set boundaries on activities that their children (specifically the youth) can participate in. It is clear that in these entertainment activities, most participants are not constantly conscious of good behaviour. This means that our youth is not only exposing themselves to the risk of contracting COVID-19, but they also put the lives of their parents, grandparents and other loved ones living with co-morbidities at risk."

