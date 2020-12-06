First ODI between SA and England abandoned

The first ODI was due to take place in Cape Town on Friday but a positive case was confirmed within the Proteas camp forcing the match to be postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - Sunday's reschudeled One Day International between South Africa and England has been abandoned after two members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

It was thought that the game would go ahead on Sunday after another round of tests confirmed that there were no positive cases in the squad.

CSA and the ECB had originally agreed to delay the start time as England awaited their results from a round of tests on Saturday but the match was called off 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

CSA said in a statement that "a decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts".

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: "CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today’s match.

“We are deeply regretful of this situation given the amount of time and energy that has been put in place to host a successful tour. We will continue to give the England team all the support that they need.

“We are in continuous talks with the ECB as we navigate the situation under the guidance of our combined medical teams.”

Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said: "We regret that we are unable to play in today’s ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place".

"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward.”

