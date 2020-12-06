EC police make breakthrough in murder of PE teen

The 24-year-old suspect is believed to have killed 19-year-old Teswill Turner last month.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police on Saturday managed to track down a man accused of murdered a teenage boy in Port Elizabeth.

The 24-year-old suspect was apprehended in Gelvandale. He is believed to have killed 19-year-old Teswill Turner last month.

It took police three weeks to trace Turner's alleged killer.

Officers were performing special festive season duties when they caught the suspect.

It's alleged on 14 November, Turner was walking along Zimdahl Street when the suspect approached him and started shooting.

Turner's believed to have ran into his yard and the 24 year old man allegedly gave chase, shooting the teenager several times; he later died in hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man who fled the scene.

On Saturday, he was nabbed at his home after officers received a tip off.

