Delft police probing case of murder after man (24) is stabbed to death

No arrests have yet been made, and the motive for the stabbing remains unknown.

CAPE TOWN - Police detectives in Delft are probing a case of murder - after a man was stabbed to death.

The incident occurred at about 8.45pm in the Eindhoven area on Saturday night.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk, said, “The circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident in Churchill Street in Delft, where a 25-year-old man was stabbed and injured, is under investigation. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained and we’ve opened a case of murder for further investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the matter is requested to contact Delft SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

