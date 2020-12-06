CoCT vows to take action against businesses, public who violate COVID rules

The municipality inspected over 8,000 facilities between July and October to ensure COVID-19 compliance.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Saturday said it would not hesitate to take action against members of the public, or business found to be flouting COVID-19 regulations.

Thirty premises were closed down and more than 1,000 facilities were found to not adhere to health and safety regulations.

More recently, on Friday night, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize joined authorities and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo in the Cape Town metro to keep the Mother City's nightlife in check.

Several businesses, including supermarkets, taverns, pubs, restaurants and schools were being monitored.

With the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases, the City said it was ramping up enforcement efforts to ensure further restrictions were not placed on residents in the metro.

Between July and October, four liquor outlets such as taverns, bars and liquors were shut down for not abiding by the rules, while 18 were found to be non-complaint. Eleven of these faced legal action.

As for supermarkets, 125 came under fire for not operating in line with health and safety protocols.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien conducted inspections on Thursday and Friday.

“We will spare no expense and we will not hesitate to make any necessary decision to (stop) the spread of COVID-19 in our community, but we are appealing to our businesses and residents to work with the City.”

The province is currently dealing with more than 12,400 active COIVID-19 cases.

