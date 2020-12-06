2 SAPS members among 11 suspects arrested in Bryanston shooting

The arrested police members, a detective sergeant - stationed in Kempton Park, and an administration clerk from Springs - will be subjected to a departmental disciplinary investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Two SAPS members, who were driving a police bakkie, are among 11 suspects arrested in a foiled robbery in Bryanston on Saturday night.

A multi-disciplinary team, including national crime intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, K9 unit and JMPD responded after receiving an alert of a planned business robbery - they observed the targeted place from midday.

Then, at about 8:30pm, the team identified three vehicles driving towards the targeted place - including the marked police bakkie.

The response team approached when the suspects got out of the vehicles, but they started shooting at the police who returned fire.

The arrested police members, a detective sergeant - stationed in Kempton Park, and an administration clerk from Springs - will also be subjected to a departmental disciplinary investigation.

Two of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.

Three firearms, a rifle and two pistols, two vehicles - including the marked police bakkie - were seized.

The police's Brenda Murudili, said, “The suspects will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 8 December. They will face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.”

11 heavily armed suspects arrested last night following a shootout with various security companies and law enforcement

SEIZURES

Ford Ranger (Sought)

Toyota Hilux

Nissan NP300 (SAPS Vehicle)

Cellphones

Jammer

Assault riffle

2 x handguns

Area: Bryanston

Well done to all involved! pic.twitter.com/YE2EYXfFhY — BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 6, 2020

