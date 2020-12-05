Truck torching remains a concern across SA’s major highways

Cabinet has said it understood the frustrations of people who were against the violation of immigration laws, but it could not condone violent acts.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet on Friday urged disgruntled groups behind the deadly violence in the freight transport industry to engage relevant structures about their complaints.

The incidents started with the vandalism of trucks on major highways across the country as people protested the hiring of foreign nationals, but it rapidly escalated to murder with a rising body count.

Cabinet has said it understood the frustrations of people who were against the violation of immigration laws, but it could not condone violent acts.

In past statements government leaders have called for swift police action but that has had little effect, with the violence continuing.

Trucks are being torched on major roads - mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal - with some drivers unable to run to safety.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been tasked by Cabinet to lead a team meant to deal with the matter.

He is expected to submit a proposal to cabinet on what government should do, but until then it appears there is no concrete plan to deal decisively with the lawlessness.

