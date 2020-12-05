South Africa's COVID-19 death toll nearing 22k mark
One-hundred-and-sixty fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.
CAPE TOWN – Just over 4,900 new COVID19 infections have been reported in South Africa over the past 24 hours.
This has pushed the total number of infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March to over 805,000.
One-hundred-and-sixty more fatalities were also recorded, bringing the national death toll to 21,963.
