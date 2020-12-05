South Africa's COVID-19 death toll nearing 22k mark

One-hundred-and-sixty fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.

CAPE TOWN – Just over 4,900 new COVID19 infections have been reported in South Africa over the past 24 hours.

This has pushed the total number of infections since the pandemic hit our shores in March to over 805,000.

One-hundred-and-sixty more fatalities were also recorded, bringing the national death toll to 21,963.

As of today, the cumulative total of #COVID19 cases is 805 804 with 4 932 new cases identified. A cumulative 5 534 084 tests have been completed, of which 33 415 have been conducted. Regrettably 160 deaths have been reported this brings the total to 21 963 deaths pic.twitter.com/BQZmhVivrF — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.