Palesa Madiba's family says justice has been served after killer found guilty

After seven years, the man accused of killing the 19-year-old University of Johannesburg student was convicted of her murder on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Palesa Madiba's family said justice has been served.

After seven years, the man accused of killing the 19-year-old University of Johannesburg student was convicted of her murder on Friday.

The High Court found that Dumisani Mkhwanazi killed Madiba in 2013 and buried her body in his back yard.

Her mother, Khosi Kgalisitwe waited seven years for justice for her daughter’s murder.

She said she never imagined this would happen to her.

“I used to see this on TV, but when it happened to me, I couldn’t believe it.”

But she now has a message for parents whose daughters have been brutally killed: “I can stand with other mothers who have been through this. I can tell them about my pain and encourage them and tell them that one day, it’ll be alright.”

Kgalisitwe added Mkhwanazi deserved nothing less than a life sentence to keep him behind bars forever.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.