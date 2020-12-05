Many Cape Town businesses not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, says govt

Community Services and Health MMC Zahid Badroodien said while visiting entertainment facilities over the last two days, it's become clear that Cape Town still battles with adhering to the correct health and safety protocols.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has reiterated its call for residents to play their part and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, city authorities joined Health Minister Zweli Mhkize and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo to visit the Cape Town metro.

An entertainment venue in Khayelitsha was found to be compliant, while a popular Green Point restaurant and bar was served with a notice of non-compliance.

At Cubana in Green Point to encourage management to comply with regulations. #WCVisit04December pic.twitter.com/7Ere4Bbksl Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020

Addressing the patrons at Rands in Khayelitsha. #WCVisit04December pic.twitter.com/MVIWrv8mqf Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020

"Some businesses have implemented the necessary measures as far as possible, however, at a lot is still to be desired at a lot of institutions in communities across the city where there's a flagrant disregard for these regulations," Badroodien said.

The Western Cape is now dealing with more than 12 thousand 400 active COVID-19 cases.

