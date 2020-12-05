Hawks make R1m dagga bust in WC

The operation was conducted in Railway Park on Friday where cannabis worth an estimated street value of R1 million was seized.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Western Cape on Friday arrested two people in Montague Gardens after uncovering a hydroponic cannabis lab.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said authorities were responding to a tip-off when two suspects were seen leaving the premises and loading a black container into a vehicle.

“They were immediately stopped, and police requested to conduct a vehicle search. Dagga was allegedly found concealed in the black container inside the vehicle. The suspects were arrested and a subsequent search at the premises revealed several black pots containing over 700 cannabis plants, worth an estimated street value of R1 million.”

The suspects are due to appear at Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday.

