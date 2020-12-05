EC DA leader Nqaba Bhanga elected new NMB Mayor

This comes after the late former mayor Mongameli Bobani was ousted a year ago through a motion of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as Nelson Mandela Bay's new Mayor.

The election of a new mayor finally came to a head late on Friday night during a marathon council meeting when Bhanga, the only nominee, was chosen to lead the city.

Drama, however, unfolded during the afternoon when three men barged into council chambers and forcefully removed speaker Buyelwa Mafaya.

Bhanga's spokesperson and chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Bay caucus, Morne Steyn, said this was an orchestrated move by the previously ruling coalition to cling to power.

Steyn said a police complaint will be laid against them, and that one of the men was reportedly armed.

Meanwhile the DA has lauded the fact that Bhanga was eventually chosen

“We can now finally turn around this city. The city's been sinking and been destroyed by the ruling coalition for too long so we are very happy that we can finally turn this ship around and make a difference for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay."

A press conference will be held on Saturday afternoon where the new mayor will share his turnaround strategy.

