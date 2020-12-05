DA insist Phumzile van Damme sabbatical is for her own good

Phumzile van Damme took to Twitter to express her dismay.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) National Spokesperson Natasha Mazzone on Saturday said whether MP Phumzile van Damme agreed or not, the decision for her to go on sabbatical for three months is made - because of her debilitating illness.

I have been informed by the Federal Leader of the DA @jsteenhuisen that he is granting me a sabbatical. I didn’t request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it ON PRINCIPLE. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020

She insisted she was still able to work, and added she wasn’t consulted and would challenge the decision.

But Mazzone said the party was doing this for her own good, “It’s not true – John Steenhuisen did speak to her in the morning but her continued ill-health is something that is well known and well-documented and part of leadership is knowing when someone in your caucus or in your party is suffering. She will be able to continue coming to Parliament with pleasure but as the shadow Cabinet stands at the moment – she is not a member of the shadow Cabinet.”

