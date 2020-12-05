20°C / 22°C
DA insist Phumzile van Damme sabbatical is for her own good

Phumzile van Damme took to Twitter to express her dismay.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme arrives on the red carpet outside Parliament for the 2020 State of the Nation Address. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme arrives on the red carpet outside Parliament for the 2020 State of the Nation Address. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) National Spokesperson Natasha Mazzone on Saturday said whether MP Phumzile van Damme agreed or not, the decision for her to go on sabbatical for three months is made - because of her debilitating illness.

Van Damme took to Twitter to express her dismay.

She insisted she was still able to work, and added she wasn’t consulted and would challenge the decision.

But Mazzone said the party was doing this for her own good, “It’s not true – John Steenhuisen did speak to her in the morning but her continued ill-health is something that is well known and well-documented and part of leadership is knowing when someone in your caucus or in your party is suffering. She will be able to continue coming to Parliament with pleasure but as the shadow Cabinet stands at the moment – she is not a member of the shadow Cabinet.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

