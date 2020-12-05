DA MP Belinda Bozzoli passes away

The party announced her death on Saturday, adding that it was a great loss.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and Shadow Minister of Higher Education, Professor Belinda Bozzoli has died.

"Belinda was deeply committed to her work in Parliament, she was deeply committed to making sure that higher education institutions remained respected and that as many young people as possible had access to excellent higher education, it said in a statement.

"Her work was that of a true patriot. A fighter of principle and true democrat."

The DA said Bozzoli worked even though she was ill, but did not state what she had died from.

"Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, two sons, daughter and all her family and friends. South Africa is the poorer for not having Belinda fighting for their rights."

