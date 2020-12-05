Cosas calls on matrics not to rewrite maths and science exams following leaks

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that all matric pupils will rewrite the Mathematics Paper Two and Physical Science Paper Two exams after the integrity and credibility of the two papers were compromised.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called on pupils not to sit for a rewrite of the exam papers that were leaked.

An employee of a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department to print matric exam papers has since been arrested following an investigation by the Hawks.

The Maths paper will be written on 15 Dec and Physical Science will be written on the 17th.

Cosas’s Douglas Ngobeni said they reject Motshekga's announcement.

"The Department of Basic Education has made a blunder by not first engaging the stakeholders in the education sector when they took that decision."

Cosas said it will go to court to challenge the rewrite.

