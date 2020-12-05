Agrizzi adamant his life is in danger

The former Bosasa COO gave a media briefing from his ICU bed on Friday to coincide with the release of his book, 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'.

JOHANNESBURG - Angelo Agrizzi on Friday maintained his life was in danger and that everything he wrote in his new book is true.

Agrizzi is the former Bosasa employee and corruption accused who rose to prominence because of his testimony at the state capture commission where he detailed dodgy deals between bosasa and government officials.

He gave a media briefing from his ICU bed on Friday to coincide with the release of his book, _Inside the Belly of the Beast.

The former Bosasa COO-turned-whistle-blower is currently in a critical condition. He appeared, surrounded by the beeping noise of life support machines.

He talked freely about the burden that came with unmasking the widescale looting of billions.

“I remember waking up in the hospital, confused… I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, I’m not the same person I used to be,” he said sobbing.



Agrizzi said he unburdened himself of 19 years of nefarious deeds in his book, where he details how Bosasa came to corrupt a network of government officials.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think and a lot of time to remember. Not a single person I have named has come out to challenge what I have said.”

Agizzi’s testimony had the nation rivetted but he is also facing his own corruption charges for allegedly giving kickbacks to former African National Congress Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith.

WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi gets emotional in ICU: ‘I’m not the same person I used to be’

AGRIZZI'S WIFE CONVINCED SOMEONE TRIED TO KILL HIM

On Thursday, his wife Debbie broke her silence during an interview with publisher, Melinda Ferguson.

She, too, questioned how her husband fell ill in police custody, saying she was convinced that someone tried to kill him.

Debbie said on the morning that her husband went to court in October, he was certain that he would be granted bail like other prominent individuals who had recently been charged for corruption.

“He walked down the stairs in our home, and he turned to me and said, ‘I’ll see you at 12 o’ clock and then we can have some lunch’. All the paperwork that had to be submitted for the courts was all in. I then go and watch on live TV, only to see my husband is being denied bail.”

Speaking to Ferguson, she said even though her husband was diagnosed with diabetes, he was not sickly on that day.

“And like he said, he heard someone come into that prison and then he remembers nothing until he woke up in the hospital.”

When Ferguson asked if she thought someone was trying to get rid of him, Debbie responded: “Without a doubt – I will take that to my grave. He is a diabetic, he does have problems with his lungs, but the rest of his organs were healthy.”

Debbie said she was convinced there was more to her husband's ill health and said she would not stop looking for answers.

