EC govt confident new COVID-19 measures will stop spread of disease

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Thsonono Buyeye says it’s now up to the residents to ensure they adhere to the new rules.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Thsonono Buyeye on Friday said he was adamant COVID-19 mitigating measures announced by government will stop the spread of the disease.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, declared the city a Coronavirus infection hotspot and announced steps aimed at reining in surging coronavirus infections being recorded in the metro.

City officials say with the newly announced COVID-19 restrictions in place, there’ll soon be a drop in the number of new infections being recorded.

Acting Mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, says it’s now up to the residents to ensure they adhere to these new rules.

The City has a curfew starting from 10pm to 4am and except for emergencies, no person may be outside their home between those times.

Gatherings including those for religious purposes, may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events.

Alcohol sales from retail outlets will only be allowed between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Buyeye, along with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, have urged residents to act responsibly and work with government to change to the situation.

Sixty-nine more fatalities were recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.