Zondo commission asks ConCourt for order to compel Jacob Zuma to testify

The former president walked out of the state capture commission last month without the permission of deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after Zondo told him he wouldn’t recuse himself.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court seeking an order to compel former President Jacob Zuma to testify next year.

Commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala said Zuma had been given two dates to appear in January and February next year

She said he was served with the summons last week.

The commission wants Zuma to account for his exercise of public power when he was the president specifically regarding the matters being investigated by the commission

It said the Constitutional Court should compel him to answer questions that will be put to him and not leave until he is excused by the chair.

