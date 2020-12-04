Witnesses are all liars, ex-Eskom CEO Koko tells Zondo commission

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said all the witnesses, including former Kusile project manager Abram Masango, have lied at the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on Thursday said he never called his colleagues to meetings with Salim Essa at Melrose Arch and insisted those he met one-on-one are the ones he did call.

He added that Masango was trying to deflect from his own corruption charges.

“What he did not tell you is to that he is out on R300,000 bail for charges of fraud and corruption that were initiated by me.”

Koko said he mentored Masango and trusted him but he never called him to Melrose Arch or introduced him to Essa.

He admitted he met Susan Daniels three times, but said they were alone and Essa was not there.

“I can’t dispute that Susan on her own met Salim Essa and the four suspension letters originated by Susan and edited by Salim Essa points to a relationship on the day they are dated of 10 March.”

He said he called Nonkululeko Veleti and told her he was at Melrose Arch but that was that.

“She also says I told her she will act in the FD position, she is mistaken.”

Koko said all these executives and the media have lied about him - including that he gave his daughter a R1 billion contract.

He will be back in the spotlight next week.

