Springs man gets life behind bars after 6-year-old's rape

The boy and his friends were playing soccer at a church in Duduza in 2017 when the rapist attacked him.

JOHANNESBURG - A 37-year-old man from Springs on the East Rand was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment for a raping a six-year-old child.

Later that evening, the child told his mother what had happened, and she called the police.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said although the rapist pleaded not guilty, he confessed during cross-examination.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said: “He was arrested in April 2017 and has been in detention since. The NPA welcomes the sentence.”

South Africa's 16 Days of Activism against women and children ends on 10 December.

