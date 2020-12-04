They've arrived: Sho Madjozi's love song to the Hawks

A direct jab at corrupt politicians, Sho Madjozi has shown her ability to read the room.

JOHANNESBURG - Artist Sho Madjozi has released a teaser clip of her song, _DiHawks, _on TikTok and Twitter on Friday morning.

The song is slow paced and comments on the recent spate of Hawks arrests on high-profile people with political connections.

So far, the unit has arrested people involved in fraudulent procurement of PP Es amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a fraud and corruption suspect in a R20 million catering tender, top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni for World Cup tender fraud, and nine people involved in fraud and corruption in a Nelson Mandela Bay bus contract, among others.

DiHawks is a direct jab at corrupt politicians, and is featured on Madjozi's recently released EP, _What A Life. _

The song comes as people on social media continue to express confidence in the Hawks' moves against crime, and speaks to Madjozi's ability to read the room when it comes to political commentary.

Calling it a "love letter to the Hawks", the video features Madjozi dancing with two other women to the song with lyrics and English translations of her mother tongue, Tsonga.

The nine-track EP, released a few months after she signed a deal with US-based Epic Records, features the likes of Thomas Chauke, Makhadzi, and Manu WorldStar.

LISTEN: Sho Madjozi talks about her new EP

You can stream the album on both Apple Music and Spotify.

