SA’s COVID-19 infections rise by 4,400

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 800,872 and the total number of recoveries is 739,367.

JOHANNESBURG – South African has recorded 4,400 new coronavirus infections over the past day.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 800,872 and the total number of recoveries is 739,367.

Ninety-four more people have also died, bringing the death toll in this country to 21,803.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 800 872, the total number of deaths is 21 803 and the total number of recoveries is 739 367. pic.twitter.com/01uUlysJQt Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 3, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 03 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/JSjgpmxeED Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 3, 2020

NMB DECLARED A HOTSPOT

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening announced that Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) had been declared a coronavirus hotspot due to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the metro during the past 14 days.

In a televised address to the nation, the president announced that a total of 800,872 people had contracted the virus in South Africa since March, saying around 92% of these people had recovered.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that there was clear evidence of a resurgence in infections in parts of the country, especially in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. He said the rise in transmission was due to gatherings in large numbers and people travelling between the provinces, among other factors.

“There are three areas of the country that account for most of these new infections. These are Nelson Mandela Bay and the Sarah Baartman District in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route District in the Western Cape,” Ramaphosa said.

WATCH: These are the additional restrictions for COVID-19 hotspot Nelson Mandela Bay

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.