Pretoria grandfather (73) handed 2 life sentences for raping granddaughter (9)

CAPE TOWN - A 73-year old grandfather has been handed two life sentences and 20 years in prison for raping his nine-year-old granddaughter.

The man from Pretoria also exposed her to pornography.

He abused her between 2014 and 2016 when the girl and her brother were left in his care while family members were at work.

The girl told her grandfather's friend about the abuse and her father was then alerted.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The prosecutor said that children are a priority, therefore, this sentence sends out a strong message to offenders against children. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence.”

The sentence comes in the middle of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children.

