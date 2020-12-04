Palesa Madiba’s mother plans to visit her grave after murderer convicted

Dumisani Mkhwanazi was earlier on Friday found guilty of the 19-year-old’s murder as well as on charges of defeating the ends of justice by burying her body.

JOHANNESBURG - Palesa Madiba’s mother plans to visit her daughter’s grave to tell her that justice was served on Friday.

The 19-year-old student was murdered in 2013 and on Friday, a man was convicted for the crime.

The Johannesburg High Court found Dumisani Mkhwanazi guilty of killing Madiba and burying her body in his back yard.

There were sounds of jubilation in the Johannesburg High Court after Judge Prince Manyathi handed down his ruling.

It’s been a long seven years for Madiba’s mother.

Khosi Kgalisitwe last saw her daughter in August 2013: “My heart will finally rest; after this, I will go to my daughter’s grave and tell her that the fight has finally been won.”

She said hers was a story of hope for many mothers out there: “The law still works in South Africa, those mothers must not lose hope. I remained hopeful for seven years.”

The matter has now been postponed to allow the prosecution to compile a sentencing report.

Mkhwanazi will be back in court in February.

