Over 250 WC health workers contracted COVID-19 in five weeks

CAPE TOWN - More health workers are contracting COVID-19 in the Western Cape with officials saying over 250 have become infected in 20 hospitals over the past five weeks.

The province has seen a 42% weekly increase in new infections and as of Thursday, there were more than 10,000 active cases in the province.

Provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete on Thursday said COVID-19 cases amongst health workers in September and October were as low as five a day but over the past two weeks, the department had seen up to 38 in a day.

Cloete said major hospitals were dealing with the most cases.

“Tygerberg has 30, Groote Schuur has 28. George Hospital has had 26 – now George Hospital has significantly less staff, followed by Mossel Bay Hospital and Knysna Hospital.”

He added that infections among healthcare workers mirrored the prevalence in the communities they lived in and said the department was ensuring there was sufficient PPE to protect all frontline staff members.

