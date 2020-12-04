20°C / 22°C
No injuries, fatalities reported yet in Durban Engen refinery explosion

The structure is engulfed in flames and smoke can be seen from a great distance.

A screenshot of the explosion at the Engen refinery in Durban.
A screenshot of the explosion at the Engen refinery in Durban.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an explosion at the Engen refinery in Durban on Friday morning.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

The structure is engulfed in flames and smoke can be seen from a great distance.

Officials are still trying to determine if there are any injuries or fatalities.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services' Robert McKenzie said: “The exact cause and injuries are not yet known at this stage.”

