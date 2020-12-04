No injuries, fatalities reported yet in Durban Engen refinery explosion

The structure is engulfed in flames and smoke can be seen from a great distance.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an explosion at the Engen refinery in Durban on Friday morning.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Officials are still trying to determine if there are any injuries or fatalities.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke in the area. #explosion pic.twitter.com/qJ4oRENA4g EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2020

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services' Robert McKenzie said: “The exact cause and injuries are not yet known at this stage.”