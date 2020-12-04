Mother of Pretoria teen raped by ex-tenant urged to open case of intimidation

On Thursday, Eyewitness News revealed how the grade 7 pupil from Mamelodi East was recovering from an abortion after she was raped multiple times by a tenant who lived in her family's yard during lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have urged the mother of a 14-year-old girl who was raped, impregnated and threatened, to open a case of intimidation.

The mother and child said they fear for their lives after the suspect tried to make contact earlier this week.

Police confirmed that the suspect was not in custody after the SAPS received court instructions to follow up on information.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said the man was taken to court last week and was released a few days later.

The mother only found out last week that her daughter had been raped multiple times since April and was impregnated.

According the mother, he suspect threatened to kill them both if the teen told anyone about the attacks.

Eyewitness News reached out to the National Prosecuting Authority and is still waiting for a response.

