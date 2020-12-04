Mkhize visits COVID-19 hotspot Garden Route to relay findings to national govt

The Health Minister is visiting the Garden Route in the Western Cape and will relay his findings to national structures.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is getting a first-hand account of one of the country's COVID-19 hotspots.

The Southern Cape region is officially dealing with a resurgence, but the president has not announced a stricter lockdown as is the case in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the trust President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed in the provincial government and residents to manage the resurgence.

Winde said the decision to not impose additional restrictions allowed the province to protect its economy and ensure businesses were able to trade, tourism could continue, and jobs could be saved.

The Premier said provincial authorities would present their plans to Mkhize on Friday.

“We’ve got a whole team that’s been there for a few weeks in the Garden Route, focusing on behavioural change and it’s not easy. I get emails each and every single day from people complaining about people who are not adhering to the rules.”

Winde said he would be submitting a plan to the president on Monday.

