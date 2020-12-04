Mbalula announces grace period for driver’s licences that expired from 26 March

Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “There was a flurry of people trying to renew their documentation and we also had a stop-start phenomenon because whenever there was a positive case, we’d have to shut down operations.”

CAPE TOWN - Driver's licence testing centres are not coping with the backlog created by the COVID-19 lockdown.

For this reason, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday announced a grace period for driver's licences that have expired since 26 March.

Licences that expire between that date and 31 December are automatically valid until the end of August next year.

