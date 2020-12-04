Malawi confirms receipt of SA’s extradition request for the Bushiris

The Bushiris are facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the tune of more than R100 million. The prophet also faces an additional three charges of rape.

JOHANNESBURG - The extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife, Mary, is one step closer.

Malawi on Friday afternoon confirmed receipt of the official request to extradite the pair to face trial in South Africa.

The couple skipped the country after their release on bail of R200,000 each in November, but they claimed they fled for security reasons.

The Bushiris are facing charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering to the tune of more than R100 million. The prophet also faces an additional three charges of rape.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the request was served in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition.

The minister said in a statement that Malawi had confirmed receipt of the request and they felt confident Malawian authorities would honour this process.

“Given our sound and healthy diplomatic, strategic and political relationship, and our common citizenship of the SADC community, we are convinced that the Republic of Malawi will honour the letter and spirit of every provision of their international and regional obligations,” Lamola said.

The Bushiris handed themselves over to Malawian authorities after Interpol issued a notice. Because the couple absconded, their opulent R5.5 million mansion in Centurion was forfeited to the State.

