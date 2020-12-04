Magashule slams ANC in Mpumalanga over handling of rape accused ex-MEC

Magashule has criticised the provincial executive committee (PEC) in Mpumalanga, which used the confusion over this resolution to reinstate the ex-MEC as a member of the PEC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said the party in Mpumalanga was wrong for reinstating a suspended former MEC facing rape charges.

Magashule, who himself is refusing to “step aside” as he faces corruption charges, has criticised the provincial executive committee (PEC) in Mpumalanga, which used the confusion over this resolution to reinstate the ex-MEC as a member of the PEC.

It has since rescinded the decision.

The MEC, who is currently out on bail, is accused of raping his two daughters.

Magashule agrees with views expressed by both his deputy Jessie Duarte and the ANC Women’s League when it comes to the ANC in Mpumalanga’s actions last week.

“It was the wrong decision and it was us at the head office who said it was even worse doing this thing during [a time when we’re fighting] gender-based violence.”

And while he said he agreed with the views of newly paroled former Nelson Mandela Bay MMC Andile Lungisa that former President Jacob Zuma is under attack, he didn’t place blame with current party President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lungisa, who is an ally to both Magashule and Zuma, was slammed by seven out of the Eastern Cape’s eight regions and the women’s league in the province.

He laid blame for the attacks on the current leader and called on him to end the attacks.

Magashule said while Zuma had been targeted by many over the years, he continued to enjoy support from party members.

“There’ll be concerns that people don’t want to come out publicly… it’s their choice.”

Some of whom will be by his side when he returns to court for his corruption trial next week.