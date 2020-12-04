'The Molefe-Matshela effect': Koko brags about Eskom performance during his term

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko said during his tenure, the power utility had the best performance since 2001.

JOHANNESBURG - Matshela Koko insists Eskom saw the best performance when he was head of generation during the time that many refer to as “the years of state capture”.

He told the state capture commission on Friday that it was lied to by people who couldn't back up their testimony with data. So, he presented some of the data.

“In 2015, the CEO was [Brian] Molefe and the chief of generation was Koko - I call it the Molefe-Matshela effect.”

Koko said during his tenure, Eskom had the best performance since 2001.



“And when you deal with this, they will say but Mr Koko postponed maintenance that’s why he had the performance, but they will resist looking at the data.”

He says he also reduced the diesel spend but kept the lights on.

“In 2013/14/15, you will see that Eskom was spending R12.5 billion [on diesel] a year and I told [Tshediso] Matona and Molefe that I’ve been in this space for over 20 years. If there’s any person who has a feel of this system, I’m one of them. My team, which is still there at Eskom, reduced the diesel spent from R12.5 billion to R200 million in one year.”

Koko also testified about his suspension and those of other executives at the utility.



