Inexperienced Gupta associate was paid over R3m in Estina farm money - Holden

Paul Holden said some of the R280 million that was paid by the Free State to Estina was used to raise loans offshore and was only returned to buy dairy equipment when there was an uproar.

JOHANNESBURG - Shadow World Investigation’s Paul Holden said a Gupta associate who had no experience in agriculture and didn't know why cows were dying was paid R3 million for working at the Vrede dairy farm.

Holden was back at the state capture commission on Friday where he detailed transactions including cash flows from the Free State to the Gupta wedding.

Holden said: “Chandrana Prasad didn’t understand why the cows were dying and it had to be explained that they can’t just live off grass but they need feed as well. Over the length of the Estina project, he gets paid just over R3 million rand.”

WATCH LIVE: Estina Dairy Farm money flows related evidence from Paul Holden

