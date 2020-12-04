Gauteng Community Safety Dept to assist family of Pretoria teen raped by tenant

A man suspected of committing the crime was released from police custody last week as per the court’s instruction, while the investigating officer collected more evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Community Safety Department on Friday said it was prioritising action after the rape of a 14-year-old girl from Mamelodi, Pretoria, and would not rest until the child was safe.

A man suspected of committing the crime was released from police custody last week as per the court’s instruction, while the investigating officer collected more evidence.

ALSO READ: Mother of Pretoria teen raped by ex-tenant urged to open case of intimidation

Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday how the grade 7 pupil was raped, impregnated, and threatened by her attacker who sexually abused her for eight months while in lockdown.

The man implicated in the violence lived in the family’s yard and had since tried to make contact with them.

The provincial Community Safety Department made contact with the primary school girl who was recovering after having an abortion at a state hospital last week.

Sipho Thanjekwayo, the acting head of the department, said the attack on the young girl’s life shocked many.

“We are doing almost everything, and the matter is receiving my priority. We might have to take extra steps for the protection of the child and the family,” he said.

Thanjekwayo said the department would ensure justice was served.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said the suspect threatened to kill them both if the teen told anyone about the abuse she suffered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.