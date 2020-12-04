EWN Weather Watch: Scattered showers due in GP & KZN, clear skies for WC

Your Saturday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast cloudy and cool weather conditions on Saturday for Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Western Cape is expected to be mostly cool and warm, but hot along the west coast.

The weather service also issued a warning for winds resulting in possible difficulty in navigation between Dassen Island and Hermanus in the Western Cape.

GAUTENG

The province is forecast to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Joburgers can expect a high of 21°C, Pretoria 23°C, and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 25°C.

WESTERN CAPE

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm in the province, but hot along the west coast. Windy conditions are also expected over the Mother City.

Capetonians can expect a high of 29°C, George 22°C, and Vredendal will be scorching at 36°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Most parts of KZN are forecast to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Durban is set for a high of 23°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 21°C.

