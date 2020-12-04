EC Premier Mabuyane reiterates importance of helping fight COVID-19

Nelson Mandela Bay has emerged as an infection hotspot and residents have now been slapped with tighter curbs.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government has reiterated the importance of all residents helping to fight COVID-19.

Nelson Mandela Bay has emerged as an infection hotspot and residents have now been slapped with tighter curbs.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa declares NMB a COVID-19 hotspot, introduces more restrictions

The Eastern Cape has just over 8,200 active COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 132,150 people have tested positive for the disease in the province. Of these, more than 119,200 have recovered.

The provincial coronavirus command council will on Friday meet to expedite the implementation of measures announced by the president.

ALSO READ: 5 key points from Ramaphosa’s family meeting on lockdown

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has stressed all the province’s residents have to do their bit by simply wearing masks in public, by social distancing and sanitising hands.

The provincial government has welcomed the latest decision on initiation ceremonies which are now allowed, except in Nelson Mandela Bay.

WATCH: These are the additional restrictions for COVID-19 hotspot Nelson Mandela Bay

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.