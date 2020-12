The remains of Palesa Madiba were found buried in a shallow grave at her friend's home in 2015 after she went missing in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found Dumisani Mkhwanazi guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba in August 2013.

Her remains were found buried in a shallow grave at her friend's home in 2015 after she went missing in 2013.

More details to follow.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.