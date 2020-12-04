Decision to rewrite leaked matric exams was not easy - Motshekga

The minister on Friday briefed the media and confirmed the maths paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 exams would have to be rewritten.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reflected on the sad state of affairs as matric pupils will for the first time since democracy have to undertake a national rewrite of leaked papers.

The papers were leaked in November just hours before matriculants sat for the exam. One person had since been arrested in connection with the leak.

The minister said the decision by the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) to rewrite the leaked exam papers was not an easy one to make.

“It’s a very sad decision to make. We’ve had provincial rewrites, but it’s the first time ever that we find ourselves having to do a national rewrite. There are sectors that are not in agreement, but we had to take the decision,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga also clarified that only maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2 exams were compromised.

“The business paper was leaked but they managed to use a back up before matrics wrote the exam,” she said.

The papers will be rewritten on 15 and 17 December.

Below are the dates for rewriting Mathematics Paper 2, Physical Science P2, as well as CAT and IT pic.twitter.com/tEPBLbvj2j Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) December 4, 2020

