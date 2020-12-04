COVID-19 surge: We’re not off the hook, warns WC Premier Winde

The Garden Route is an infection hotspot but it managed to avoid a return to stricter lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday vowed there would be a massive coronavirus lockdown enforcement push in the province.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is in the Cape to accompany authorities in the Garden Route on Friday and to help with awareness drives.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape wasn’t as lucky. During a live televised address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced there would be additional restrictions for COVID-19 in this part of the country.



But Premier Winde warned Capetonians are 'not off the hook’ and national government could impose tighter measures in the province.

Speaking on CapeTalk on Friday morning, Winde said he and his team met with Mkhize on Thursday night.

“Today, the minister is with MEC Nomafrech Mbombo in the Garden Route and the plan - the document - itself is actually going to be served on Monday to the premiers to show that this is what we’re busy with. But if we lose it, the president will have no choice but to do to us what he’s done to Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Winde said the province's COVID-19 plan entailed a coordinated approach.

“It’s between SAPS, law enforcement, beach controls, neighbourhood watches and others. The minister will be watching what our behaviour is like.”

