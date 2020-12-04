Contralesa: Ban on initiation rituals in NMB could lead to more illegal schools

While traditional initiations are allowed in the rest of the Eastern Cape, the metro has been identified as a coronavirus infection hotspot and the rite of passage is still prohibited.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Friday said it was unhappy with the continued ban on initiations in the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) metro.

While traditional initiations are allowed in the rest of the Eastern Cape, the metro was identified as a coronavirus infection hotspot, and the rite of passage is still prohibited.

In his address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa explained that traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape had submitted a risk-adjusted plan, which was approved by the departments of Health and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

However, in the Western Cape initiations are still banned.

Contralesa’s Kgosi Maputha Mokoena warned this could lead to illegal initiation schools sprouting across the province.

“They’re going to experience many illegal schools that are going to mushroom everywhere and unfortunately they might not be able to monitor them,” he said.

