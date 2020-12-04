Cabinet pleased with progress in NW after most depts placed under administration

This despite several reports suggesting administrators were abusing state funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet said it was satisfied with the progress made in the North West after most departments there were placed under administration in 2018.

Despite the suspicion that clouds the administrators deployed in the North West from national government to intervene in the failing state of affairs, Cabinet said progress had been made in among others restoring financial controls.

The province has been ravaged by corruption over the years, with services to the public a casualty as institutions crumbled.

Other improvements noted by government included the restoration of labour peace. In the past trade unions engaged in mass protests over unacceptable working conditions that workers in provincial departments and agencies were subjected to.

Although a full report will be tabled in Parliament on other matters, including financial controls and audit results, Cabinet noted an end to six years of decline and stagnation of audit findings.

