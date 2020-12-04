Angelo Agrizzi's wife convinced someone tried to kill him

Debbie Agrizzi said on the morning that her husband went to court in October, he was certain that he would be granted bail like other prominent individuals who had recently been charged for corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday questioned how her husband fell ill in police custody, saying she was convinced that someone tried to kill him.

Debbie Agrizzi broke her silence for the first time since the controversy around her husband began in an interview with publisher Melinda Ferguson.

The conversation came as the book by Agrizzi, Inside the Belly of the Beast, was being launched.

Agrizzi is one of the first witnesses to have taken the hot seat at the state capture commission of inquiry where he made astounding revelations about his partner, Gavin Watson, and the dodgy deals between Bosasa and government officials.

He is currently out on bail but remains in hospital.

Debbie said on the morning that her husband went to court in October, he was certain that he would be granted bail like other prominent individuals who had recently been charged for corruption.

“He walked down the stairs in our home, and he turned to me and said, ‘I’ll see you at 12 o’ clock and then we can have some lunch’. All the paperwork that had to be submitted for the courts was all in. I then go and watch on live TV, only to see my husband is being denied bail.”

Speaking to Ferguson, she said even though her husband was diagnosed with diabetes, he was not sickly on that day.

“And like he said, he heard someone come into that prison and then he remembers nothing until he woke up in the hospital.”

When Ferguson asked if she thought someone was trying to get rid of him, Debbie responded: “Without a doubt – I will take that to my grave. He is a diabetic, he does have problems with his lungs, but the rest of his organs were healthy.”

Debbie said she was convinced there was more to her husband's ill health and said she would not stop looking for answers.

