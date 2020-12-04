AfriForum takes EFF & Malema to court over ‘shoot the boer’ song

This is the second time AfriForum takes Julius Malema to court for the controversial song.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum said on Friday the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader belittled the issue of farm murders in South Africa by chanting the anti-apartheid song_ Dubul' ibhunu, which translates to _"shoot the boer".

AfriForum is pursuing a civil case against the party and its leadership for singing the song on various occasions, including outside the Senekal Magistrates Court during the bail hearing of suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner. Court papers were filed at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

This is the second time AfriForum takes on Malema over the song. In 2011, the song was declared hate speech, and in 2012 Malema and the ANC were taken to court over the song that was sung with he was in the ANC Youth League.

The arguments also deal with recent remarks by EFF member and Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi - who is alleged to have incited red beret members to burn down farms.

AfriForum's Ernst Roets accused the EFF leader and Ndlozi of acting against the Constitution.

“We’re asking the court to declare it hate speech and that they have to pay a fine as well, [and] that the matter be referred to the director of public prosecutions. They can’t even use the argument that this is a political rally where they spoke about land reform or fighting apartheid; they’re just a bunch of people who showed up at a court gathering where someone was being charged for having committed a farm murder and they sang ‘kill the boer, kill the farmer’.”

