1st Proteas-England ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas' first one day international (ODI) against England at Newlands was on Friday postponed after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19.

The player becomes the third to contract the virus after the team entered a bio-bubble in Cape Town to complete the limited-overs series.

In a joint statement from Cricket South Africa and the England Cricket Board, they said the first game would now take place on Sunday, 6 December 2020.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs," the statement read.

"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials, and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday”.

As a result of the postponement, the tour dates are amended as follows:

Sunday, 06 December 2020 – 1st Betway ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (day match)



Monday, 07 December 2020 – 2nd Betway ODI, Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (day-night match)



Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – 3rd Betway ODI, Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (day-night match)



