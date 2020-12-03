Zondo Inquiry confirms it will hear testimony from ex-Eskom CEO Koko

He's been implicated by witnesses including former Kusile Power Station project manager Abram Masango and Suzanne Daniels.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has confirmed it will hear testimony from former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

Both said Koko called them to meetings with Gupta associate Salim Essa at Melrose Arch where details of the suspension of executives was discussed before it was announced.

Masango also told the commission that after a meeting, at which his phone was taken, Koko appeared to know his movements or the calls he would make and he would call him to say to him “you are talking”.

The inquiry is currently hearing evidence from Paul Holden, a researcher from London-based forensic investigators Shadow World Investigations.

He said while there were various players that participated in the flow of funds from the Free State to the Gupta enterprise, Tony Gupta was the mastermind.

He is testifying at the inquiry this on Friday about the Estina dairy farm offshore money flows.

He describes the role of Ashok Narayan - who was instrumental as a director of Linkway Trading.

“He served as the director of Linkway Trading, which was one of the entities that received a large amount of money derived from the Estina project. And that was invoiced against the costs of the Sun City wedding.”

